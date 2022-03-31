‘Give a Craft’ Beer Trail Passport Expands in Southwest Michigan

The six-year-old 'Give a Craft' beer trail passport is getting bigger this year and it's a chance to earn a bright, shiny, new t-shirt just for drinking beer, and if you drink more, you'll earn a backpack cooler. And the participating brewers are offering individual deals and discounts.

The idea is from Kalamazoo County's marketing arm, Discover Kalamazoo. It's to get more people to visit and spend money not only in Kalamazoo and the county, but now to also help out the smaller brewers, and not just in the county, but this year they've expanded the promotion to all of the 269 area code. Looking at the names of those participating, they're not just the 'big boys' but most all do brew some good beers.

The brewers involved...

Those new brewers added this year are: Barn Brewers Brewery, Brewery Outré in downtown Kalamazoo, Final Gravity Brewing in Decatur, Grand River Brewery, Guardian Brewing Company, Handmap Brewing, Liquid Note, Murray Street Brewing Company, Paw Paw Brewing Company, River Saint Joe Farmstead Brewery, Sister Lakes Brewing Company, Tantrick Brewing Company, Tapistry Brewing Company, Territorial Brewing Company, Three Blondes Brewing, and Warner Brew Haus.

Adding to a list that includes also:

The above join the originals: Bell's, Brite Eyes, Distant Whistle Final Gravity Kalamazoo, Latitude 42 and Latitude in Oshtemo, One Well Brewing, Presidential Brewing, Saugatuck Brewing, Tapistry Brewing, Texas Corners Brewing, and Valhalla.

While this is somewhat like a summer promotion, anyone playing along has until December 31st to check into 8 or 16 breweries to pick up a prize.

