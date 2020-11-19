It's always a good time to donate blood. There's always a demand. If you can do it you should. Think about how you would feel if one of your loved ones had an accident and when they got to the hospital there was a shortage or no blood at all for them. Giving blood is one of the greatest gifts of life we could ever pass on.

During the holidays it's especially important. Even more so now with the pandemic. With hospitals filled with Covid-19 cases, other emergencies are still happening. They need blood and plasma for those things. Everyday surgeries and procedures too.

Speaking of the pandemic, there is a tremendous need for folks who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma. It is invaluable in the fight.

Let's debunk a few things as well. YOU CAN NOT CATCH COVID-19 BY DONATING BLOOD. That's such a false myth. When you donate blood, it's possibly one of the safest and most secure procedures you could be a part of. They only do it by appointment and the strictest of safety measures and protocols are in place.

Need another reason to donate? How about this?

Come to give blood, platelets or plasma Nov. 15-Dec. 15, 2020, and automatically be entered for a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane!* The prize includes a propane powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane. (Red Cross Blood)

