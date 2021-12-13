Giving Tuesday at KCC: Successfully Feeding Students and the Community

Kellogg Community College Foundation shot way past their goal this year, for Giving Tuesday. A press release from KCC on Monday announced that the college raised $3,248 to address food insecurity on campus through the College’s Giving Tuesday initiative on November 30th. That dollar total eclipses the college’s goal of raising $2000 by more than 62%.

Funds raised at KCC will support two specific food insecurity initiatives at the College:

a campus food pantry initiative that provides free grab-and-go snacks for students at a half dozen stations on campuses in Battle Creek and Coldwater Fresh Food Distribution, a partnership with the South Michigan Food Bank that provides free fresh produce, baked goods and protein items to community members during a pickup event the last Tuesday of each month on campus in Battle Creek

“The Food Insecurity Task Force and the KCC Foundation are so grateful to see this wonderful outpouring of support for these programs,” said Alex Carlson, program and events coordinator at the KCC Foundation and chair of the College’s Food Insecurity Task Force. “We are thrilled with how much our employees showed up to support our students, and equally appreciative of those community members that supported us for Giving Tuesday and throughout the year.”

Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement” created in 2012 as a way to celebrate generosity and encourage people to give and do good works. Nationally, records were broken this year as 35 million adults gave $2.7 billion in donations, according to givingtuesday.org.