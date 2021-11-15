Giving Tuesday At KCC

Kellogg Community College is pushing giving beyond just Thanksgiving. KCC will be celebrating Giving Tuesday on November 30th with a donation drive to help students with food insecurity on their campus.

KCC hopes to raise at least $2,000 over the course of the initiative to support two specific food insecurity initiatives at the College:

Bruin Baskets, a campus food pantry initiative that provides free grab-and-go snacks for students at a half dozen stations on campuses in Battle Creek and Coldwater

a campus food pantry initiative that provides free grab-and-go snacks for students at a half dozen stations on campuses in Battle Creek and Coldwater Fresh Food Distribution, a partnership with the South Michigan Food Bank that provides free fresh produce, baked goods and protein items to community members during a pickup event the last Tuesday of each month on campus in Battle Creek

Among the goals for the initiative are to see at least 100 students donate at least $1 during the campaign; the first $100 raised by students will be matched by an anonymous donor. Donors have also committed to match the first $700 donated by nonstudent employees or community members.

KCC employees during the week of Nov. 29 will also have the opportunity to contribute by way of a friendly competition to see which College division can donate the most snacks in support of the Bruin Baskets initiative.

“Giving Tuesday is a chance for everyone in our community to observe the power of giving,” said Alex Carlson, program and events coordinator at the KCC Foundation and chair of the Food Insecurity Task Force at the College. “Hunger is a pervasive issue facing many communities, and college students are not immune to this. The proceeds of our Giving Tuesday campaign will fuel the work that KCC is doing to battle food insecurity on campus and will directly benefit so many students.”

Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement” created in 2012 as a way to celebrate generosity and encourage people to give and do good works. In 2020 in the U.S. alone, the initiative inspired at least $2.47 billion in donations, with 13% of the adult population participating by offering various gifts or acts of kindness.