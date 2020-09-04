Take a Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tour in Lake Superior

Lake Superior is a graveyard. A graveyard for ships that sank to the bottom over the last few centuries.

While some of these ships are sunk in wayyy too deep water, many of them are close enough where you can enjoy seeing them from a glass bottom boat.

The Glass Bottom Boat Shipwreck Tour takes you on an underwater museum excursion of not just some sunken ships – but caves, cliffs, Grand Island, old historic lighthouse, and Munising Bay. More than likely you’ll see nesting spots of bald eagles.

These glass bottom boat trips run from memorial Day through the second week of October, so there’s still time for you to get in on one. Check out the web page HERE.

Now see some photos below!