GM Investing Millions in 5 Michigan Plants Including Flint

General Motors announced today that they plan on investing $2 billion in six U.S. assembly plants. Part of that investment includes $100 million going into five Michigan plants, including Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Flint Assembly for future SUV and full-size pickup production.

According to WXYZ, the announcement came as the automaker announced the Spring Hill, Tennessee plan will transition to an electric-vehicle manufacturing site for the all-new Cadillac LYRIQ.

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra:

We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities. These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.

Michigan Investments include:

$32 million in Flint Assembly Plant for future production of the heavy-duty Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups

$17 million in Romulus propulsion plant

$3.5 million in the Orion Assembly plant

$750,000 to GM's Brownstown Township site

$100 million to Lansing Delta Township Assembly

GM will also invest $2 billion in Spring Hill Manufacturing to build fully electric vehicles including the Cadillac Lyriq.

In other GM news, the company is set to finally reveal the revamped 2022 Electric Hummer today at 8 p.m. I'm really excited to see all the details on this thing. We're not sure of the exact price of the Hummer but it's rumored to start at around $70K...way out of my price range.

Source: WXYZ/The Detroit News