GM Is Looking To Hire 450 Employees This Week

If you are in need of a job or just want a career change, GM is hiring.

General Motors' Flint Assembly is on the lookout for new employees this week. The plant is hosting two job fairs this week to fill around 450 immediate openings. If you have ever wanted to get your foot in the door at General Motors, now is the time.

What type of openings are available at Flint Assembly?

Currently, General Motors has around 450 immediate job openings right here in Flint. Around 400 of those are temporary part-time production team member openings and around 50 of them are permanent full-time Subsystems team member openings.

No matter what position you apply for, all candidates must be flexible to work any day, including weekends, and any shift.

When are the job fairs this week?

General Motors will be hosting two job fairs this week. The first will be tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16th from 10 am until 2 pm. The second job fair will be on Thursday, June 17th from 1 pm until 5 pm.

Where are the job fairs being held?

For those looking to apply, the two General Motors job fairs will take place at Factory One in Flint which is at 303 W Water Street.

Will GM be hiring on the spot at the job fairs?

On top of interviews, General Motors will also be performing on-site drug testing in an effort to make same-day hiring decisions.

What is the starting pay for the available positions?

Pay for Production Team Members starts at $16.67 per hour. Starting pay for the full-time Subsystems Team Member openings is $15 per hour.

Source: Mid-Michigan Now