GM To Build New 1,000 Horsepower Hummer EV in Hamtramck

We ought to get a peek on Sunday during the Super Bowl, but General Motors says they are bringing back the Hummer. But this time around, it's not going to be the poster child for gas guzzling excess. The new GMC-branded Hummer will be an all-electric vehicle and the only gaudy excess will be the 1,000 horsepower its electric motor will put out.

(General Motors via YouTube)

Word is Lebron James will be featured in a Super Bowl ad for the new electric Hummer. But the big reveal is set for May 20th, and we should see Hummer on Michigan highways sometime later in 2021.

GM made the announcement Thursday the new Hummer will be built at the resurrected auto plant in Hamtramck. Earlier announcements hadn't specified any specific vehicles earmarked for the Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

The Hummer EV is supposed to be GM answer to the new Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck. The Hummer website touts not only 1,000 Horsepower, but also 0-60 in 3 seconds, and 11,500 lb. ft. of tourque.