Go Back In Time Sunday at First Congregational Church Free Concert

Dodworth Saxhorn Band

This Sunday, there's an opportunity for you to go back in time to Battle Creek's earliest days, as a brass band from Ann Arbor comes to town for a free concert.

The Dodworth Saxhorn Band (DSB), headquartered in Ann Arbor, is a re-creation of a 19th-Century ensemble based upon the acclaimed Independent Band of New York City, which was founded by the Dodworth family in 1825. This original Dodworth band was the premier brass band in the United States from the 1840s through 1880s.

All the brass instruments used by DSB are original 19th-Century horns. The drums are also 19th-Century antiques with wood frames, rope tensioning systems, and animal hide heads.

The 17-piece band has been around 35 years, using arrangements from the Library of Congress and Smithsonian Institution. .

Who: The Dodworth Saxhorn Band

What: Authentic 1800's Era Music

When: Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at 4pm

Where: First Congregational Church, 145 Capital Avenue NE, Battle Creek, Michigan

Check out the church's Facebook page.