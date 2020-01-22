A new film about Red Wings legend, Terry Sawchuk will be on screens in Metro Detroit starting next weekend.

According to WDIV, the film "Goalie" will be screened at Emagine Theaters around Detroit beginning on January 30th. Locations showing the film include Canton Township, Rochester Hills, Novi, Saline, Birmingham and Royal Oak.

The film stars Mark O'Brien, Kevin Pollak and Georgina Reilly and looks at the life of the legendary goaltender on and off the ice.

Sawchuck played two stints with the Red Wings back in the 1950's and 1960's and has his number 1 retired by the team.

No word if the film will ever be on screen in the Kalamazoo area. If you want to check out the film it is available to stream on I-Tunes.

Check out the IMDB page on "Goalie" for more details on the film.