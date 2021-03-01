Was A UFO Spotted Over Gobles?

Are aliens flying through the West Michigan night sky?

Get our free mobile app

To some the idea of aliens observing us is exciting. To others the idea is terrifying. Do they exist? To date, there has never been indisputable proof. UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) existence on the other hand has long been documented throughout history. Some believe them to be secret government experiments with military aircraft while others are convinced they are driven by an entity from a galaxy far far away.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, a man took to Gobles area social media page and posed this question

Of course, the question was met with plenty of ribbing and jokes. Though it is not the first unexplained sighting in West Michigan. About two months ago there were repeated sightings of fireballs above Allegan County. In 2020 alone there were 50 UFO reports made in the State of Michigan.

But this particular incident looks like it has a completely logical and very explained answer. A weather balloon. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids was notified that a weather balloon coming from Davenport, Iowa flew over Lake Michigan heading north and east and likely landed somewhere near Byron Center.

Sun eve, a weather balloon launched from Davenport, IA, likely landed over West Michigan, SW of GR, near Byron Center.... Posted by US National Weather Service Grand Rapids Michigan on Monday, March 1, 2021

Depending on the vantage point, a weather balloon truly could look like a flying saucer. While it is safe to say that the witness indeed spotted something unusual, we can all rest assured that aliens, at least for the moment, were not flying through the West Michigan sky last night.