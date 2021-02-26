Photo by Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Wouldn't you know it. The one big snowstorm of the year so far, and it happened on the day God's Kitchen was set to have a free community dinner.

Due to that February 16t blizzard, God's Kitchen of Michigan has rescheduled its free community chicken and shrimp gumbo dinner. The meal will be served from 5 to 6:30 pm on Tuesday, March 2 at our First United Methodist Church meal site, 111 E. Michigan Avenue in downtown Battle Creek.

On the menu is chicken or shrimp gumbo, white rice, cornbread muffins, dessert, and bottled water.

Get our free mobile app

Dinner is free, open to the public, and served in a carryout format. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. There are no income or identification requirements to participate. All are welcome.

God's Kitchen Dinner

Sponsors include Seelye Auto Group, Baptism USA Ministries, Overflow Church, and Walmart.

God's Kitchen of Michigan is a religious nonprofit hunger-relief charity celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49003, or online at www.godskitchenofmichigan.org.

Free Community Dinner Flyer