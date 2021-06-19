Golfer Gets Pinned Under Downed Tree on Battle Creek Course

One person was hurt Friday afternoon after they were trapped under a tree branch in a golf cart.

Battle Creek firefighters responded to Riverside Golf Club around 1:30 p.m. on June 18th. Authorities say that two golfers were on the cart path on the back nine of the course when a large tree came crashing down on top of the cart. Firefighters accessed the course at the dead end on York Avenue and East Acacia Boulevard.

The passenger of the cart was able to step out of the cart and escape with the tree trapping the driver. It took firefighters just over a half hour to get the man out while using high-pressure air bags, hydraulic spreaders and chain saws. The victim was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation continues but it is believed to have been an accident as the tree came down unexpectedly. The victim's name has not been announced.