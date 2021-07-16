If you've every played golf, chances are you understand frustration. Professional golfers, you would think, understand they are held to a higher standard than a duffer like you or me hitting a shot off to the right and then wrapping the club around a tree. (Hey, things happen.) Bryson DeChambeau, professional golfer, is let's say, mercurial. And he had a bad day at Thursday's opening round of the British Open. Maybe he needed a little time before he spoke. But after the round he was asked if he thought he could still contend for The Open title (He shot a 1-over 71 Thursday).

DeChanbeau, who has one of the fastest swings on the PGA Tour, said this. "If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that's great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks."

The driver that DeChambeau uses is a Cobra RadSpeed. Hmmm. And that brings us to the Michigan part of this story. According to the Detroit Free-Press, Cobra's tour operations manager is Michigan-based Ben Schomin. Schomin caddied for DeChambeau just a couple of weeks ago, during the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He caddied then because DeChambeau fired his longtime caddie, Tim Tucker. DeChambeau didn't make the cut in Detroit. When Schomin isn't caddying, he designs and builds golf clubs for the likes of DeChambeau. In fact, a whole team of pro's do.

So Schomin replied. "It's just really, really painful when he says something that stupid...Everybody is looking for a magic bullet. Well, the magic bullet becomes harder and harder to find the faster you swing and the lower your loft gets."

Schomin went on to compare DeChambeau's rant to that of an 8 year old. Touche.

Update: As predicted, after DeChambeau had time to think and after his handlers got to him, he issued this statement via Instagram.

