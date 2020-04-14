Good News If Your Michigan Driver’s License Or Plate Tabs Are Expiring

Last night Whitmer signed an executive order which temporarily extends the expiration date of your expired driver’s license or plate tabs.

If your driver’s license or plate tab expired or expires between March 1st and May 31st you will have until June 30th to renew those documents.

Whitmer said in a statement:

In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card

This was to be expected since Governor Whitmer closed all of the Secretary of State Branch’s for the entire length of her Shelter in Place executive order.

If needed you can still perform some transactions on the Secretary of State’s online services website.

