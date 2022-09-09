Just a few weeks ago college students flooded their campuses all over Michigan with their cars full while being followed by mom and dad with a truck or Uhaul full of the rest of their belongings for move-in day. The Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors are making light work of the situation, most likely have fewer things to carry, and already know all the hot spots on the campus of Michigan State University(MSU). While the freshman are bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and look like the new kids on the block.

This year, they aren't the only new kids on the block as just last week a new business moved into an open space near campus. Of course, this is huge for the company because they are almost guaranteed to have a consistent flow of business. There are over 40,000 students at MSU and then you mix in the local population and have a built-in clientele of all ages.

Most of us know or remember what it's like to be on a college campus late at night, especially on the weekends. Depending on where you attend college you may have pretty decent cafeteria food, maybe it's horrible, and there are always the hours of operation that get in the way as well. It's tough being up late studying, getting out of practice, or leaving a stellar party with so many limited food options. Lucky for the Spartans there are plenty of places around town including a new one.

Goodfellas Bagel Deli is opening a shop in East Lansing at 235 Albert street next to El Azteco and across the street from CVS on MAC. They will be serving up their menu to everyone within the campus area and even have late-night hours. They're open 9 am - 4 pm on Sundays, 8 am - 4 pm Monday-Saturday, but they're also open from 10 pm - 3 am Thursday- Saturday. They're available to order by carryout, dine-in, and delivery.

They do have tons of competition in the area, I know it's a big deal to go to the Cottage Inn on campus to chow down on Pizza after studying or hanging out with friends. Like every big-time college campus in the country, MSU also has a Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and Bigby nearby, and tons of sandwich shops like Jimmy Johns, Subway, Jersey Mike's, and more.