Googling These 4 Things Could Immediately Alert Michigan Law Enforcement

Internet discourse can often seem like a web of rabbit holes. By the time you come out on the other side, you're left wondering how you started down such a strange path.

No matter the range of curiosity, from innocent to morbid, the internet can pique that interest. But that isn't always a good thing.

Between misinformation, polarizing world leadership, the sudden advancement of AI, conspiracies, and the, frankly, unlimited resources of the World Wide Web, people are naturally curious about the potential threats or allies they can find on the far reaches of the internet.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, with all the discourse around private citizen data in regard to services such as TikTok and the intentions of world powers such as the United States, Russia, and China, most people are aware that their movements on the internet are tracked with each click and every search.

While to some it may come as common sense or a respect for an unofficial internet etiquette, there are certain spaces on the web that shouldn't be entertained without first understanding that the relevant authorities will take action.

That means federal authorities and those stateside here in Michigan are keeping tabs, especially in such a delicate time as this. As Vice details, they have a wealth of tools at their disposal to track down any untoward activity on the internet.

Cheapism recently shared the top 8 things you should never search for on the internet, though not every item on their list will get you in trouble. Vice also pointed out a couple of things to avoid while surfing the web. We're focusing on the four things from both sources that will land you in digital hot water for seeking out.

#4: Anything Illegal

It goes without saying, but it's obviously worth mentioning - using an internet search engine to look up how to do anything illegal is a quick way to grab the attention of the authorities. A search history filled with 'how to' queries can also serve as damning evidence against you should you find yourself in trouble, related or otherwise.

#3: Red Flag Keywords

Adjacent to searching for baseline illegal activities is searching for information on specific red flag keywords. While there isn't an extensive list of "Words You Should Never Google", it's not exactly a secret that you should not Google "X Ways to Build a Bomb" or "How to Join My Local Hate Group". Doing so, even as a joke or out of morbid curiosity can land you on a watchlist or worse.

#2: Disturbing or Graphic Content

Naturally, what is disturbing or graphic to me may not be disturbing or graphic to you. However, obscene media, legally speaking, is a "You Know it When You See it" category. Some examples would include (but certainly aren't limited to) snuff films and torture porn or violence against children or animals. This content is often hosted on sites that are likely to expose you to malware or threaten your internet security.

#1: Access to the Dark Web

This may be the most obvious of all. The Dark Web exists and it's an incredibly dangerous place filled with disturbing content, illegal activities, viruses, scams, and more. Its existence is malicious, and so authorities are quick to keep track of anyone showing the faintest interest in accessing the Dark Web.