Goosebumps: Seeing ESPN E60 Trailer On Red Wings-Avalanche 90’s Rivalry

I got goosebumps and I'm not even a fan of either team. But oh, my God, look in the eyes of the participants twenty-five years later; especially Brandon Shanahan. Twenty-five years later. "The Last Dance" was great, but it was peak inside something we'd normally never get to see. "Unrivaled" grabs you by the emotions and doesn't let go.

(Jacko TV via YouTube)

The Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche were the two best teams in the world in the late 1990's and early 200o's. They won five Stanley Cups between them. But one or the other was always standing in the way of other to get to that goal.

The producers got everyone on film. The stars, the grinders, the coaches and most importantly, the villains. If you're a hockey fan, you see the name Claude Lemieux, you get a reaction. If you grew up with Red Wings, there's Darren McCarty and Kirk Maltby. There's Patrick Roy and his smirk. And Mike Vernon, who tried to wipe it off. There's also a great Draper quote in the trailer. "Karma's a bi*ch.".

This is from the Detroit Free-Press story about "Unrivaled":

"Players on that Detroit team still say they didn't know how badly Draper had been hurt until they saw him on the plane after the game, and wish they hadn't shaken hands postgame after losing the series in six games." - Detroit Free-Press

Again, what jumps out at you, is this is twenty-five years later, and the intensity, the passion and the anger still burns as fiercely as it did in the 1990's.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them