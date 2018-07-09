Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Be Largest Of Its Kind

Last week a news conference was held at the University of Windsor by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WBDA) to give crucial updates on the Gordie Howe International Bridge where they released new renderings and projected timelines for completion of the bridge, as Local 4 reports. Bridging North America was announced as the company that will be quarterbacking the project as they say the cable-stayed bridge is going to be the the longest in North America, and that height of the bridge towers will rival the Renaissance Center.

Local 4 Detroit spoke to Dwight Duncan, the chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority’s board of directors who stated:

This is history in the making, I’m proud to be part of it.

The bridge is expected to have a 125 year life-span while being accompanied with bike lanes on the Detroit side of the bridge. The project should create thousands of jobs and will connect I-75 in Detroit and Highway 401 in Windsor, Ontario upon completion.

