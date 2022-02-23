Gorilla Breaks Into Indiana Home, Steals Gun and Goes to Jail

This home invasion story is bananas. An Indiana man tried to get away with a substantial theft by wearing a gorilla mask.

A 36-year-old man is now under arrest after breaking into a home on Newton Street in Jasper, Indiana that took place last Sunday night. The clever criminal wasn't monkeying around when he used a gorilla mask as his disguise to allegedly break into a home and steal a firearm, among many other items. The list of criminal charges this Hoosier face is a long one according to TriStateHomepage.com,

Burglary, theft, residential entry, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, and maintaining a common nuisance.

The report doesn't mention how or why the police pinpointed this man as their number 1 suspect for the home invasion. However, a search warrant that was executed on the suspect's home threw a monkey wrench into his plans of getting away.

Local law enforcement found the gun and other items that were stolen from the home on Newton Street in the suspect's home along with non-narcotic drugs.

A gorilla mask isn't the strangest disguise used in an Indiana theft case. Last June a man robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Munster, Indiana while wearing a hazmat suit. In his defense, the pandemic was going pretty strong at that point. Better safe than sorry, right?

