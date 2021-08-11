Let's be honest. Shopping is hard enough.

That is, if you're still actually going to the grocery store. Since the pandemic, a lot of people have opted to do grocery home delivery. I have a bunch of friends who are using meal delivery services.

Meal delivery services have seen a major uptick in sales during the pandemic as people look for ways to avoid grocery shopping while social distancing, and to destress at least one aspect of their lives: food prep. (self)

Some folks are still going to the grocery store but opting for curbside. We're all trying to make it easy and sometimes contactless.

If you came and got this from your Michigan Aldi, bring it right on back.

For those of us braving the world (mask, no mask, hand sanitizer, etc.), going grocery shopping can still be rather hectic. After maneuvering the isles and leaving, the last thing you want to do is take something back.

Now, I'll hit up Kroger and Meijer. But my first choice is Aldi. I love Aldi. I'm a single dude and if I spend more than $50 at Aldi, I have purchased a lot of food.

So if you shop at Aldi like I shop at Aldi, you probably hit it up often. And sometimes, they have things you're tempted to try because you're saving money. Usually, I can be adventurous and either buy everything I need to try a recipe in the kitchen or go ahead and buy something to save me the cooking of a complicated meal.

If you were being lazy at Aldi (like I am) and grabbed this to make for dinner, I fear you have chosen wrong.

They include specific lots of the Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese packages; Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese; Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu; Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese; and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu, which is sold at Aldi. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," it said. (CNN)

If you shop at your local Michigan Aldi, you might want to check your freezer and see if you picked these up. And get rid of them promptly.

