Gov Extends Travel Ban; Travel Between Residences Now Banned, Too

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Covid-10/coronavirus-prompted travel ban for another three weeks, and has added more restrictions to it.

Michigan's existing travel ban is now extended to May 1st. And the governor added "travel between residences" to the order, beginning on Saturday.

According to the Detroit Free-Press story, the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order had allowed travel between residences within the state. But,

"Beginning Saturday morning, that will end, except for purposes such as caring for a relative, an elderly friend, or a pet, visiting a nursing home or similar facility, attending a funeral with no more than 10 people, or complying with a court order related to child custody." - Detroit Free-Press

The Governor's order does have some inconsistencies. Travel is allowed to residences outside of Michigan. Travel is also allowed to go up North to a state park, but not to a cottage or residence.

