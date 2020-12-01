Governor Pushes For Stimulus; Mentions Kalamazoo Business

During a Tuesday afternoon Covid-19 update, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer again pushed for stimulus relief, focusing on the state legislature, as a federal package seems to be languishing in the finals days of the Trump Administration and it's continuing partisan battle with Congress. She also said a decision has not been made whether to extend a three week pause of restaurants and high school and college classes.

At the same time, the state announced at new record high amounts of Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

Whitmer said she was hoping to work with Michigan Republicans on a $100 Million Dollar Covid-19 relief pan. With that she also is pushing for an extension of unemployment benefits for those who have been unemployed due to the effects of the pandemic.

“We had been urging Congress and the White House, to pass a bipartisan, and sign a bipartisan, relief bill so that we can provide for our families, protect our front-line workers, help our restaurants, support our educators and give small businesses a hand during this tough time. But leaders at the federal level still have not been able to agree on a plan... It’s crucial for us to come together now to pass a targeted state-based economic stimulus plan of up to $100 million that will provide direct financial support to families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by this pandemic.”- Governor Whitmer via ClickOnDetroit.com

As Whitmer made mention of small business relief, she urged Michiganders to "shop small, shop local". As an example she said she had made a purchase from the Kalamazoo Candle Company.

Whitmer, along with the state's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, emphasized that while some infection rate numbers are better than they have been recently, the next two months will be tough. They expect infection rates to rise after the Thanksgiving holiday, and urged those who did travel to isolate for two weeks. Whitmer is also urging residents to not travel at Christmas this year, but said "There is hope on the horizon", referencing three probable vaccines awaiting government approval.