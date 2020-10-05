Listed for sale at $2.350,000, this two bed, three bath condominium takes up the top two floors of a 140-year-old building downtown Ann Arbor.

He's come a long way from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek. In 2014, the year he was re-elected Governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder and his wife Sue bought this incredible townhouse downtown Ann Arbor. Realtor.com tells us, "the empty nesters had decamped from a gated community in the suburbs outside Ann Arbor and wanted to enjoy the city."

The condominium takes up the top two floors of a three-story building and while the inside is incredible, what they've done with the rooftop space is unbelievable. While the original building was erected in 1860, the Snyders made a half a million dollars worth of renovations and redesigned the space and are now hoping to make a nice return on their original purchase price of $1,425,000. We'll take a look around below, but first, the math. The townhouse is listed at $2.350,000. A 20% down payment of $470,000 and a rate of 4.25% on a 30-year fixed note makes your monthly payment $9,248.

211 S Main St #A, Ann Arbor