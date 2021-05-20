Gov. Whitmer Inform Us Of The Harm She And Others Brought To Michigan Students

Did Gov. Whitmer admit to the harm she and others brought to Michigan students, it is all in the way you interpret a guide that Gov. Whitmer released yesterday? This guide titled the "MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery" is intended to help students recover from the unscientific reasons for the shutdown of in-person classroom training for the 2020-2021 school year.

This guide plainly spells out all of the horrendous consequences that Michigan children have faced over the last 15 months, due to some adult's decisions. If there was a scientific reason to shut down in-person classroom training you could not fault the Governor and other adults, but there is not. For proof of that, I give you the following.

The data and science have been telling us since last year that children in school are safer than not in school.

Even Dr. Fauci last November stated, “Close the bars and keep the schools open”.

Back in July the director of the Centers for Disease Control said that:

‘having the schools actually closed is a greater health threat to the children than having them open.”

Back in November the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield reiterated that schools should not be closed during the coronavirus pandemic as they are a safe place for children when he said:

“The truth is for kids K–12, one of the safest places they can be, from our perspective, is to remain in school”

I think I have proved my point that the schools that have been closed for in-person classroom training for the past year have been closed for some other reason than science. I have stated since we learned that the Covid-19 virus is dangerous to the elderly and those with underlying health issues (obesity, diabetes and etc.) that teachers with those issues should teach from their homes and students should partake in their classes online if they are afflicted with an underlying health issue.

Their guide is supposed to help students recover from what they see as the pandemic caused challenges and I would call the leaders caused challenges. Those challenges include but are not limited to health wellness, mental wellness, academics, school culture and other issues.

Is that not admitting that their lack of in-classroom training harmed the children immensely? Remember we must consider that the CDC and Dr. Fauci both stated last summer that the students are safer in school. You might say that the teachers were at risk, yes if they had underlying health issues and taught in the classroom. Ask yourself did these teachers stay at home for the last 14 months or did they more than likely leave their homes at least weekly to go grocery shopping and be amongst people from who they were even more likely to contract the virus?

On page 6 of their guide titled “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Michigan’s students” they state:

“since the onset of the pandemic, there has been an increase in reported domestic violence, child abuse, child neglect, and solitary substance use among adolescents.”

Is that not admitting the undue harm they brought to these children’s lives?

They also stated:

“many children depend on schools for basic physical and mental health care services such as hearing and vision examinations, disability evaluations, immunizations, physical education, and food security.”

Is that not admitting the undue harm they brought to these children’s lives?

The guide went on to state:

"Together, these data affirm that Michigan’s students need comprehensive and holistic support.

Student Mental and Physical Health COVID-19 pandemic increased reports of:

Domestic violence

Child abuse/child neglect

Solitary substance use among adolescents"

Is that not admitting the undue harm they brought to these children’s lives?

Then we learn the following:

"School disruptions may be particularly acute for racial/ethnic minorities and low-income students.

Student Achievement

Estimates suggest that students return to school in fall 2020 with roughly 63-68% of the learning gains in reading and 37-50% of the learning gains in math relative to a normal year.

Aggregate test score declines among Black students were nearly 50% larger than those of their White peers."

Is that not admitting the undue harm they brought to these children’s lives and under the definition of the Democratic Party was racist?

At least Governor Whitmer and anyone in power over the children, I am looking at you teacher’s unions, have admitted and recognized the harm they brought to these students and that is the first step in their recovery journey.

One last point, they state that plans made at the local level using their guide will need federal taxpayer “stimulus” dollars to pay for their multi-year recovery process. That will of course include hiring new staff and expanding some staff responsibilities on both their short and long-term recovery efforts.

Who will be asked to pay for their expanded staff once all of the sugar daddy’s money is used up?

That would be YOU!

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595