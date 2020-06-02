As Michigan slowly begins to re-engage its economy by allowing select segments of the industry to re-open, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made it clear that hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons are to remain closed.

Other non-essential businesses that are to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic include tattoo shops, body-piercing salons, casinos, gyms, exercise studios, fitness centers, spas, indoor movie theaters, massage parlors, arcades, amusement parks, bingo halls, trampoline parks, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, dance studios, and skating facilities.

In the video below, you'll note that Governor Whitmer is a bit defensive about the state's decision to keep these businesses closed for the time being.

“We’re taking a big step forward today,” Whitmer said. “It’s undeniable we’ve gone from where we’ve said everyone needs to stay home except for these essential things to now it’s OK to reengage except for a few of these things that are too risky. That’s our judgment.”

Whitmer acknowledged that some people who live within driving distance of the Ohio or Indiana borders are crossing the state line in order to get haircuts and offered a little advice.

"If you're one of those people that's going to Ohio, I hope and pray that you're doing your part not to bring COVID-19 home and that if you haven't resorted to that, Google how to do a haircut or throw your hair in a ponytail or curl it and get through the next couple of weeks so we can resume some of these things."