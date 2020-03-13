Gov. Whitmer Issues Temporary Ban on Gatherings of Over 250 People

On Friday, March 13 Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that bans events over 250 people and all large gatherings in shared spaces over 250 people.

This temporary ban will begin on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. and last until Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 5 p.m.

This follows her announcement late Thursday night that all K-12 schools in the state would be closed until April 6, 2020.

“This is about protecting the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said during her announcement. “My administration will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread, and to ensure our children, families, and businesses have the support they need during this time. We are going to get through this, but we must be flexible and take care of each other.”