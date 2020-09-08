Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill for Extra $300 in Unemployment

There's more money for those Michigan residents who qualify for unemployment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday to distribute $2.8 billion in supplemental funding from federal revenues to cover a temporary $300 per week in money for those eligible Michiganders receiving unemployment.

According to reports, its unclear exactly how long the additional $300 will last, but the payments will continue until the relief funding has been exhausted. Gov. Whitmer looks at the move as a positive for the state saying,

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short-term band-aid that falls short of what’s needed. We need the president, Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”

Michigan residents currently receiving unemployment do not need to do anything to contour the benefits at this time as long as they are currently eligible.

This particular bill signed on Tuesday will also offer up match funding for flood clean up in the Midland and Gladwin Counties areas. Those areas were hit hard when the Edenville Dam failed and Sanford Dam breached in the spring. “A little more than three months ago, communities in Gladwin and Midland counties saw tremendous flooding and the damage is still impossible to fully comprehend,” said Senator Jim Stamas, R-Midland. “We are in this together, and this state funding will assist our communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of unimaginable flooding.”