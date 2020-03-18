Governor Requests Emergency SBA Loans For Michigan

After ordering thousands of Michigan businesses to close because of the COVID-19 scare, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is working to get low-interest Small Business Administration loans available to help business owners get through the resulting crunch. The Governor says, "It’s a critical step to ensure every possible resource is made available to businesses, communities, entrepreneurs, and others around the state.” Earlier this month, Congress passed legislation that makes $1 billion available to the SBA to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits that have suffered substantial economic losses from the COVID-19 issue.

