Michigan Governor Whitmer has activated a State Emergency Operations Center in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Whitmer says by activating the center, she is ensuring that every branch of the state government is on alert and actively working to prevent the spread of Coronavirus if it indeed does come to our state.

"We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution," Whitmer said in a press release this morning (2/28). "Right now, we’re harnessing all of the resources of the state government to help people prepare and keep themselves and their families safe."

