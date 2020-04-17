Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America' today, saying that Michigan may see some relaxation of restrictions on May 1.

Whitmer said data will drive her decision but added that it's currently too soon to tell where our state will be when her Stay-Home-Stay-Safe Executive Order expires at the end of this month.

“I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it’s two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it’s hard to tell precisely where we’ll be in a week from now, much less two,” Whitmer said.

The governor also discussed the pact that has been formed with the governors of six other states, noting that each state will have to base decisions to reopen the economy on the progress that has been made locally.

During the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Governor Whitmer also discussed protests which were held in Lansing and the four Northern Michigan Sheriffs who say she has overstepped her authority with her Executive Orders.