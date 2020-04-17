Governor Whitmer Appears on ‘GMA’ to Discuss Relaxing Some Restrictions on May 1 [VIDEO]
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America' today, saying that Michigan may see some relaxation of restrictions on May 1.
Whitmer said data will drive her decision but added that it's currently too soon to tell where our state will be when her Stay-Home-Stay-Safe Executive Order expires at the end of this month.
“I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it’s two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it’s hard to tell precisely where we’ll be in a week from now, much less two,” Whitmer said.
The governor also discussed the pact that has been formed with the governors of six other states, noting that each state will have to base decisions to reopen the economy on the progress that has been made locally.
During the interview with George Stephanopoulos, Governor Whitmer also discussed protests which were held in Lansing and the four Northern Michigan Sheriffs who say she has overstepped her authority with her Executive Orders.
"I can take it if it makes people feel better to take their frustrations out on me, that's fine. All I ask is let's not get overtly political here. Let's focus on the public health," Whitmer said. "I know that there are a lot of businesses and people that are hurting right now but the fact of the matter is, it's better to be six feet apart right now than six feet under."