What does a real leader do when they have to make a tough decision? They make that decision and accept the consequences. You all know the saying; the buck stops here.

What does a poor leader do when they have to make a tough decision? They make the decision and then blame the negative consequences of their decision on the people they are supposed to lead.

Governor Whitmer was on national television yesterday morning and blamed some of the people she is supposed to lead for the possible need to extend once again her total control over the state of Michigan.

Whitmer appeared on ABCs “The View” along with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines where was the wicked evil stepmother Joy Behar?

She first complained about the “violent rhetoric” that she claims is aimed at her and others from protesters who are upset about her destroying the Michigan economy and continuing to keep Michiganders under house arrest. She said:

"I would not be truthful if I said it didn't bother me — it certainly does”

Well, Governor Whitmer, I am the recipient of “violent rhetoric” weekly by people in your party and those who voted for you. When I call them out I am told by the Democrats in your party that it comes with the job and to grow a spine. So on behalf of those Democrats, I will pass along their sentiments and say it comes with the job and grow a spine.

One of your Democrat/supporter/voter actually wished for me to “catch COVID-19 and die”. Another one of your Democrat/supporter/voter emailed me and said:

“I would love to run into you in a dark alley someday.”

Now on to why I thought the Governor embarrassed herself and the state of Michigan when she actually said in response to citizen’s right to assemble and protest:

“It’s certainly not an exercise of democratic principles where we have free speech. This is calls to violence. This is racist and misogynistic.”

“Misogynistic”, sorry feminist and hardworking smart women who advance on their own merit this woman just took you and your movement back decades. Whitmer is actually saying if anyone protests against anything I do it is because I have lady parts, not the decisions I have made. In essence, she is saying that no one can protest or disagree we me or any other elected official if they have lady parts because that is “misogynistic”.

Wow!

She then decided she had not embarrassed herself or Michigan enough and said:

"I do think the fact of the matter is these protesters in a perverse way make it likelier we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture...The whole point of them presumably is that they don't want to do that."

That deserves a double WOW, WOW!!

At Whitmer's press conference later that day a reporter asked her about her comment on The View that the protestors are potentially adding to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Her response was "I don't have proof". If you do not believe me fast forward to the 40-minute and 54-second spot on the following video and see for yourself.

Our dear leader actually is blaming the citizens she is supposed to lead for her possibly or what is now looking likely that she is going to extend her dictatorial powers over the state.

Governor Whitmer, have you no shame?

As Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley asked an Assistant Attorney General of the state of Wisconsin before they declared their Governor’s action unconstitutional:

“Where in the constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, un-elected cabinet secretary to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply, with no input from the legislature, without the consent of the people?...Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people for being imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?”

I ask you and all the people who support your continued emergency declaration without the support of the elected members of the state House and Senate:

“Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people for being imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?”

By the way, at one point in her career, Whitmer did believe that the people run this state. At a very aggressive and what some have called violent protest on March 8th, 2012 Whitmer addressed the very aggressive and vocal crowd and said the following:

