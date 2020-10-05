Governor Whitmer Refuses To Accept Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

As I have pointed out in the past the left will blame people for what they intend to or are committing, in physiology it is called transference. Transference is the process of projecting one’s feelings toward someone else and the left does this daily.

Now Whitmer has shown her hypocrisy and her use of transference. Last week she and 10 other Democrat Governors signed a letter that stated:

“Our nation has held presidential elections and upheld the results throughout our history, even in times of great peril...We did it during the Civil War and both World Wars, and we can do it during a pandemic...And if the outcome of this election means the end of a presidency, he must leave office — period."

They have been given their talking points from their bosses in Washington and they have executed their battle plan.

A problem that Whitmer apparently did not see coming or could care less if it did was the Michigan Supreme Court. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act violates the Michigan Constitution and her use of that law to declare an emergency in Michigan was illegal.

The Supreme Court also ruled unanimously that the 1976 Emergency Management Act did not give Whitmer the power, after April 30, to issue or renew any executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic after 28 days without Legislative approval.

In a statement Whitmer said:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling, handed down by a narrow majority of Republican justices, is deeply disappointing, and I vehemently disagree with the court’s interpretation of the Michigan Constitution”

She then went on to say:

“It is important to note that this ruling does not take effect for at least 21 days, and until then, my emergency declaration and orders retain the force of law”

Governor Whitmer is stating that she does not care what the Michigan Supreme Court ruled and she will not adhere to the court ruling for now. Sounds pretty familiar to what she thought President Trump may or may not do. Governor Whitmer is she actually doing what she was alleging the President may do, sounds like transference to me.

David Kallman from the Kallman Legal Group and the Great Lakes Justice Center in a statement said:

‘Whitmer’s claim that she can ignore the Supreme Court ruling for 21 days and still enforce her unconstitutional EOs is an abuse of power. The Court has clearly ruled that her EOs are invalid and unenforceable, and no legal maneuverings will change this fact. There is no automatic stay of a Supreme Court ruling.”

I hope many left of center see the pure hypocrisy of Whitmer and will refuse to enable that behavior by voting for a Democrat any Democrat at any level this fall.

Also, people should take note of Whitmer’s proverbial finger she has given to the Michigan Supreme Court and the rule of law.

An adult should tell Whitmer to go sit in the corner or at least a circle until she understands what she did wrong, oh wait it looks like Biden already did that.