Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reopening Michigan’s gyms and pools and allowing for organized sports practices and competitions to resume. Strict protections meant to limit the spread of the virus will remain in effect.

Gyms and pools may begin to reopen on Wednesday, September 9 but the facilities will have to maintain strict workplace safety measures. Gyms must require wearing of masks at all times, including times of exercise, configure workout stations or implement protocols to enable six feet of distance between individuals during exercise sessions, reduce class sizes to enable at least six feet of separation between individuals, provide equipment-cleaning products throughout the gym, and more.

Spectators for indoor organized sports are limited to the guests of the athletes with each athlete designating up to two guests. For outdoor sports competitions, the organizer of the competitions must either limit the audience to the guests of the participants with each athlete designating up to two guests, or limit total attendance to 100 people or fewer, including all participants like athletes, coaches, and staff.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also released guidance today on organized sports. The document recommends against contact sports at this time, defined to mean those sports involving more than occasional and fleeting contact, including football, basketball, and soccer. It also cites the elevated risk associated with activities that involve “shouting, singing, or breathing forcefully.”

The executive order allows that bowling alleys, roller rinks, and ice rinks may be open for the sole purpose of serving as a venue for organized sports. Sports organizers must ensure that no concessions are sold at the venue.

