Governor Whitmer & MDDHS: State of Michigan To Fully Re-Open as of June 22nd

It was announced today that the State of Michigan will be lifting all Covid-19 restrictions beginning June 22.

In announcing the lifting of restrictions the Governor released a statement thanking the health professionals and frontline workers who have helped get us through the pandemic:

Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving. Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule. Our top priority going forward is utilizing the federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work and jumpstart our economy. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.

As of June 22nd capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100% and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask.

Increased vaccinations and vaccine availability were noted as contributing factors in the decision to relax the mitigation policies prior to the original timeline of July 1st.

Case rates, percent positivity and hospitalizations have all plummeted over the past several weeks. Currently, Michigan is experiencing 24.3 cases per million and has recorded a 1.9% positivity rate over the last seven days. These are the lowest numbers seen since March of 2020.

Additionally, some orders will remain in effect to protect vulnerable populations in corrections, long-term care and agriculture. Public health measures will continue for reporting requirements and COVID testing to make sure areas where community spread is high are identified, kids are safe in school and free COVID-19 tests are available. Guidance for keeping children and staff safe in schools will be released next week.