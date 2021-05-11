Governor Whitmer Tours Kalamazoo Expo Center Vaccination Clinic

In the continuing campaign to get Michiganders vaccinated against COVID-19, Governor Whitmer visited the Kalamazoo County Expo Center's vaccination clinic.

On Monday, Governor Whitmer announced that 55% of Michiganders have received their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Tuesday, she was in Kalamazoo to oversee the efforts to get the state "Vacc to Normal."

Our administration and countless frontline healthcare workers have been working around the clock to ensure that every Michigander has access to the free, safe, and effective vaccine. Yesterday, we hit the first step of our Vacc to Normal challenge, as 55% of Michiganders have now gotten their first shot. Under the plan, we can begin taking steps to return to in-person work. Looking ahead, the more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can get Vacc to Normal and emerge from this pandemic together. I encourage all Michiganders to be a part of the solution and get their shots as soon as possible to protect theirs friends, family, and community. -Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The goal is to get 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older vaccinated as soon as possible. The latest numbers show that, so far, 55% have received their initial dose. We're not sure how busy her schedule was, but we hope Governor Whitmer had time to stop by Bell's and grab a cold one before she left town.

