Governor Whitmer Travels To Washington D.C. for Inauguration

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The governor was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Recently, President-elect Biden nominated Governor Whitmer to serve as Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee. There were four co-chairs named by the Inaugural Committee including Gov. Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware, and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”

Whitmer, who was considered a possible candidate to be Joe Biden’s running mate, made numerous appearances on national TV during the presidential campaign. The Governor has discouraged Michigan residents from traveling and attending gatherings during the pandemic. According to the Detroit Free Press, her spokeswoman could not immediately say whether Whitmer was taking any special precautions or whether she was flying commercial or in a state plane.

"Certainly she will adhere to all COVID-19 safety precautions as it relates to travel and while she's there," spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

WHO: Governor Gretchen Whitmer

WHAT: Inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 20th at 11:30 AM

WHERE: U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

