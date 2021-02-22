Governor Whitmer Will Testify Before Congress About Fixing Roads

It seems like every day when I'm driving to and from work, or on weekends when I'm driving to a restaurant with my wife, we're always driving down bad roads.

Don't get me wrong, there are some nice roads, but Michigan roads still need lots and lots of repairs and so do many Michigan bridges. Sooner or later we need to get this major project done.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is one of two U.S. governors scheduled to testify Wednesday at a U.S. Senate committee hearing on infrastructure.

This was all part of Governor Whitmer's major theme of her 2018 campaign when she pushed "fixing the damn roads." (Detroit Free Press)

Since her 2018 campaign, governor Whitmer has sidestepped the Republican controlled state Legislature to undertake a $3.5 billion road bonding program after lawmakers rejected her request for a 45 cent per gallon hike in the fuel tax.

Whitmer and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, are among the witnesses scheduled to testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works hearing. The subject of the hearing is "Building Back Better: Investing in Transportation while Addressing Climate Change, Improving Equity, and Fostering Economic Growth and Innovation. (Detroit Free Press)

Whitmer's recent budget proposal includes $300 million from the state's general fund to help local governments fix crumbling bridges.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens after the Wednesday meeting as Whitmer testifies before Congress.