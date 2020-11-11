GR Company Gets Threatening Calls [Video]

Just because it shares its name with a voting machine company, a Grand Rapids company has to be on alert.

I get why some people are upset over the recent election results, and I support investigating any allegedly fraudulent activity.

What I don't get it, is why people make threatening phone calls to places that had nothing to do with the election in any way, shape or form.

WZZM-13 reported Tuesday night that Dominion Systems, a Grand Rapids company that handles online HR chores for businesses has been receiving threatening phone calls from people who have the company confused with Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of voting equipment used in the election.

"There’s a lot of people who have high opinions of what’s going on right now," Dominion president Jud Highhill told WZZM, "and I’d hate to get caught in the middle of that with nothing to do with it at all."

Let me be direct here -- you should never make threats to anyone at any time.

But if you can't even figure out which company may be allegedly responsible for your ire, how can anything you say after that be taken seriously?