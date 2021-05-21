Grab Your Bags! Battle Creek Goes Cornholing This Weekend

If you ever thought you backyard skills on "the boards" were good enough to play against some of the top talent in Michigan, check it out for yourself this weekend in Battle Creek.

Kellogg Arena will be the host to this year's American Cornhole League Michigan State Championships beginning Friday, May 22nd and taking place all day Saturday, May 23rd. Kalamazoo Cornhole, along with the Calhoun County Visitors Bureau, organized another great event for cornhole players to compete against several men, women and senior across the Wolverine State. For the ACL, this is a conference meet that will involve players from Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Four divisions will compete this weekend in singles and doubles, with separate women's and senior divisions. Among the singles and doubles, players from competitive, advanced and intermediate divisions. There will also be blind draw doubles in each division, with individual players being paired up with others that they may or may not have played with before.

If you are interested in checking out the exciting ACL action at Kellogg Arena, it is free to attend with masks and social distancing required upon entry. Matches begin on Friday at 3 p.m. and doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. For more information about the event, visit the Kellogg Arena's website here.

Think you have what it takes to dominate "the bags"? Have you been playing cornhole all wrong? Check out the rules below thanks to Dick's Sporting Goods. Just in case you are looking for specific regulations, here's the complete list from the ACL.