Graduation Rates for Wolverine, Spartan Football Players Revealed

As an infamous quarterback from the Ohio State Buckeyes once said, "We ain't come to play school."

For some Power 4 college football programs, that's not far from the truth. For Ohio State, they're about as average as can be for seeing their football players reaching graduation at 87%.

A graphic shared by College Football Report on X revealed the graduation rates for every Power 4 college football program since 2016 and the results weren't exactly surprising. Players who opted to join reputable academic programs seemed to graduate much more often than those who didn't.

That said, no one team was perfect. The Clemson Tigers, which are notoriously operated in a traditional fashion by head coach Dabo Swinney, enjoy the highest graduation rate in the country at 99%.

As for the two Big Ten Michigan programs, the Michigan Wolverines outpaced most of the Big Ten, including their rivals from East Lansing, the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wolverines have a graduation rate of 89%, tied for the 10th-best percentage in the country and the fourth-best percentage in the Big Ten behind Northwestern, Penn State, and Minnesota.

The Spartans are on the other end of the spectrum. Michigan State only graduated 69% of their players, tied for the fourth-worst percentage in the nation and only better than UCLA in the Big Ten. Bear in mind, the Bruins have only been in the conference officially for a month, so in full technicality, the Spartans were at the bottom of the barrel in the conference for the entirety of the run for these stats.

Here's how the Big Ten faired altogether:

Northwestern: 97% Penn State: 93% Minnesota: 90% Michigan: 89% Nebraska: 89% Wisconsin: 89% Illinois: 87% Indiana: 87% Ohio State: 87% Washington: 84% Iowa: 81: Oregon: 80% Rutgers: 80% USC: 80% Purdue: 78% Maryland: 77% Michigan State: 69% UCLA: 64%

While Michigan State performed poorly in this area, at least they can take some solace in not drawing much attention from the graphic because of one SEC team: the Georgia Bulldogs, which only graduated 41% of players.

Check out the full graphic below.

