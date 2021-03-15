Grammy Nominee Credits His Success to Growing Up in Battle Creek

Grammy nominee and Battle Creek native, Tauren Wells, just credited growing up in SW Michigan for his success.

For those who don't know, Tauren Wells performs a song titled, Famous For (I Believe), which was co-written by another SW Michigan native, Krissy Nordhoff. You can hear the song below:

While contemporary, Christian themed music isn't my go-to genre, Tauren Wells is clearly, very talented. As is the co-writer, Krissy Nordhoff, who hails from Allegan. You can follow her journey here.

Last night at the Grammys, Wells was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance along with Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for his album, Citizen of Heaven. Wells was up against major artists like Kanye West with his album Jesus is King. Unfortunately, Wells didn't snag those awards but what an incredible accomplishment to even be nominated! (You can see the full list of Grammy winners and nominees here.)

In an interview with WWMT News Channel 3, Tauren Wells said,

When you grow up in West Michigan, you just have blue-collar work ethic. And it is something that I think is significant to be noted about my family, how I grew up. Everyone really believed in hard work.

That hard work and talent certainly paid off. For those who want to follow along with Tauren's success, find his albums, or even check out his book club you can do so here.

