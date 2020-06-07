Grand Blanc HS Makes National News For Graduation

Grand Blanc High School is making national news for their creative way of handling graduation for the class of 2020.

Principal Michael Fray spoke to FOX News about the unique was the school district gave their graduation seniors their special night. Nearly 650 graduates heading to US-23 Drive-in in Mundy Township last week to celebrate their big night. Fray told FOX News, "It was really important to us that our students who lost so much this spring had that one opportunity to gather together."

With the COVID-19 pandemic basically bringing the school year to a halt, the graduating seniors were also going to be missing out on the major milestones of their senior year. From prom, sports, to even special senior spring breaks, all events were being canceled. The district wasn't about to let the student miss out on commencement even if it meant making some adjustments.

Vehicles decorated with the names of seniors and future college destinations filled the drive-in to applaud the graduates. When asked how the idea came about Fray told FOX, "The night was a team effort. I am fortunate to work with a lot of amazing leaders in our school. Somebody threw out the idea one day in a meeting and they more we talked about it, the more it made sense and like all good ideas it just snowballed from there."

Fray told FOX that students and parents alike loved the concept and that night became a family celebration of sorts. As for the future of graduations at Grand Blanc, he commented, "We may have created a new tradition, I don't know that we would replace commencements ever with it, but it certainly was an event that people enjoyed and we're looking for other ways maybe to take advantage of that facility and do some unique things with our community".

Watch the entire interview here.