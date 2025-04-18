One Michigan City is Burying Its Power Lines; Here’s Why and How

The entire state of Michigan is nothing if not innovative. Cities and towns across the state have found new and interesting ways to improve everyday life for their residents for decades, not to mention the countless inventions that went on to do the same for all of America.

Another innovation from one Michigan city was just announced, and it may intrigue other cities to follow suit when the time is right. It took years of planning and preparation, of course, so it could be some time before other cities make similar changes, but don't be surprised if and when they do.

Get our free mobile app

Why and How Grand Haven is Burying Its Power Lines

Most of us probably ignore power lines and power poles in our peripheral vision. They're a simple constant of everyday life that lets us enjoy the innumerable benefits of large-scale electricity. So, would you notice if they were suddenly out of sight?

Grand Haven recently announced that everything is in place for the city to implement plans to bury power lines in downtown. During a 2018 road construction project, the city had underground conduits placed along Harbor Drive to allow for the transition. The current power lines in that area are near the end of their life cycle, allowing the city to put its plan into motion.

The project, headed up by the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power, will cost just $1.3 million and will convert the 13.2 kilovolt power lines along Harbor Drive from Columbus to Howard avenues underground.

“Grand Haven has a fantastic downtown and this project will significantly enhance the visual appeal of our community for both residents, businesses, and visitors,” Mike Westbrook, BLP board chair, said in a statement. “This project is a continuation of the significant investments made over the past 10 years in electrical upgrades to all areas of our service territories, including the city of Ferrysburg, Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township, and in the city of Grand Haven. These improvements not only help with reliability, but they also add significant value to the communities we serve.”

READ MORE: Michigan City Has America’s Most Unaffordable Rent

READ MORE: Michigan City Has America’s Most Unaffordable Rent

The first phase of the project began in March and is expected to be completed by mid-May. Grand Haven residents will see the power lines and poles removed sometime this fall. According to MLive, the project is expected to be completed by December. Residents can keep up with project updates on the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power website.

Grand Haven Church Converted in a Mansion A historic church in Grand Haven just became the most desirable house on the market in the city. Gallery Credit: Kathi Gabrielse Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt Grand Haven via Realtor.com