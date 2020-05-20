The annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, which was slated to take place July 24 - August 2, 2020 has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WOOD-TV8 broke the story Wednesday morning, though very few details are available at this time.

Back in April, organizers were hopeful that the festival would be able to go on as planned, telling WZZM-13 that they would continue to evaluate and would make the call on whether or not to cancel by June 1.

The annual event brings up to 350,000 tourists to Grand Haven and is a huge revenue generator for local businesses.

In a press release, the festival's board of directors said,

This decision is difficult but necessary to ensure a healthy community. Additionally we are committed to supporting our sponsors, small businesses, and local partners as we plan for the future and encourage the citizens of our partner municipalities including the City of Grand Haven, the Village of Spring Lake, the City of Ferrysburg, Spring Lake Township, and Grand Haven Township as well as the dedicated members of our volunteer Coast Guard Festival team to make the summer of 2020 a safe time of renewed reflection on the attributes of our communities and the pride we cherish in being the one and only “Coast Guard City, U.S.A.”

The festival is slated to return July 30 - August 8, 2020.

