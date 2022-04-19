Grand Haven Kite Festival is Back at the Beach in 2022

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for a day at the beach!

If you'd like to spend some time at gorgeous Lake Michigan watching colorful kites fill the sky and maybe even fly a kite yourself - the Grand Haven Kite Festival is back this year!

The Grand Haven Kite Festival Returns in 2022

For 30 years visitors would come from all over to watch the kites fly in Grand Haven at the Great Lakes Kite Festival. After event organizers decided to end the festival in 2018, kite enthusiasts stepped up to keep it going under a new name: The Grand Haven Kite Festival.

After it's inaugural year in 2019, the Grand Haven Kite Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and scheduling issues... but it's on in 2022!

When is the Grand Haven Kite Festival 2022?

The Kite Festival in Grand Haven makes its return to Grand Haven State Park on the shores of Lake Michigan May 21-22, 2022. Festival hours are 10a.m. to 5p.m

How Much Does the Kite Festival Cost?

Entry is free, however you may have to pay to park inside Grand Haven State Park. Visitors from out-of-state and those without a recreational pass on their Michigan license plate tab will have to pay. Parking is free for those with a recreational pass.

What Can You Expect at the Grand Haven Kite Festival?

According to VisitGrandHaven.com, you'll see colorful kites of all types as sizes at the Grand Haven Kite Festival. Watch world-famous stunt kite fliers perform to music on the center flying field while kites bigger than a school bus hover just to the south. You're also welcome to bring your own kite to fly on the open flying field at the north end of the event. You invited to test fly this year's newest kites too on one of the manufacturers’ fields.

For updates on this year's kite fest, follow Grand Haven Kite Festival on Facebook.