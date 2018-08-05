Grand Haven Public Safety Say Two Dead and Three Hospitalized

Water conditions turned deadly at Grand Haven State Park and City Beach on Sunday. Rescue crews were called multiple times throughout the afternoon, prompting authorities to ask the public to stay out of the water.

At 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a report of a swimmer struggling in the water near the State Park Pavilion building. Witnesses reported the man was not wearing a life jacket. An off duty East Grand Rapids Fire Fighter entered the water and attempted to locate the victim. Five Public Safety Officers and a Park Ranger then entered the water to search for the man. Officers received assistance from bystanders to form a human chain. The victim was located at 12:17 p.m. using the human chain search method. The victim was unresponsive and Grand Haven Public Safety officers performed CPR. He was transported to a hospital where he later passed away. He was identified as David Knaffle, age 64 of Wyoming MI.

At 3:22 p.m. Bystanders pulled a 46 year old Alto man from the water. GHDPS Officers and NOCH Paramedics provided care. The man was admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

At 3:48 p.m. Officers responded to the report of multiple swimmers struggling in the water north of the pavilion building. Bystanders had pulled 5 swimmers from the water, including a 20 year old man from Lake MI and a 17 year old woman from Lake MI. Both victims from Lake MI were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Officers formed several human chains with assistance from bystanders in search of a swimmer that was reported to have gone under the water. Officers located the man in approximately 5 feet of water and then performed CPR. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim is a 20 year old man from Lansing. His name is being withheld pending notification to relatives.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Grand Haven Township Fire Department, Spring Lake Fire Department, Ferrysburg Fire Department, Robinson Township Fire Department, Ottawa County Dive Team, Ottawa County Sheriff Department, North Ottawa Community Health System Paramedics, and State Park personnel.