Grand Haven State Park Indefinitely Closed

Just because a state park is open does not mean you can’t mess up a good thing. Supervisors at Grand Haven State Park closed the gates until further notice after big crowds congregated there over the weekend. Supervisors say dozens were not paying any attention to social distancing requirements. It got bad enough the park decided that’s it. The gates were left in place yesterday morning so no vehicles could enter following the overnight closing on Saturday. Supervisors at Grand Haven state park say the closing is indefinite. Pedestrian traffic is being allowed into the park, but staff will keep a close eye on things. If new crowds decide to walk in and congregate, that access will be cut off as well.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app