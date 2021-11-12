Grand Haven Superintendent Gets CDL To Make Sure Kids Don’t Miss School

Grand Haven Public Schools superintendent Andrew Ingall has been a busy guy lately.

Besides overseeing 11 schools he's also stepped up and helped out the district by getting his CDL and filling in for bus drivers that have been out sick with Covid-19.

He's been driving different bus routes throughout the district, including special education routes and driving sports teams to different events.

Ingall talked with WZZM and said, "Helping out is something that any school employee would do, and that every employee in the school’s Transportation Office was filling in for bus drivers on Thursday."

“I know that school people across the board have that mentality, they're going to pitch in and do whatever it takes to get our kids where they need to be to make sure they get what they need in school every day,” “That's what educators are about. We're here for kids, we want the best for them.”

Grand Haven Public Schools Isn't the only district dealing with bus driver shortages

Since the beginning of the school year when West Michigan students returned to in-person learning, we've been hearing about bus driver shortages across the state of Michigan and the country.

Newaygo Public Schools

Locally in West Michigan, Newaygo Public Schools superintendent Jeff Wright had to share the bad news with parents and students via the Newaygo Public Schools Facebook Page.

Paw Paw School District

The Paw Paw School District in September had to issue a statement saying they will not be in a position to guarantee bus transportation for student-athletes to and from out-of-town athletic events.

Holland Public Schools had to cancel routes in August due to a lack of drivers

Mr. Ceithaml An English Teacher Stepped Up And Helped Drive A Bus

A Father In Ohio Came Up With A Creative Way To Get Kids To School

And in neighboring Ohio a father caught some heat from a school district after becoming fed up with students, including his daughters, not being able to get to school. He used his father's limo and took 42 kids to school in style.

Sean Rogers Jr FB

I think it's incredible what our local schools and parents have done to come together and despite all the challenges we're facing, find a way to get these kids to school.

