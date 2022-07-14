Grand Junction Cabin Hits Market For the First Time Ever, Is Everything Lake Life Should Be

Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like summers spent at the lake. Though this cabin may not be on THE lake, this charming no-frills cabin is everything #LakeLife should be--complete with wood-paneling and bunk beds!

Located on a peninsula in the middle of the expansive 296 acre Saddle Lake, the cabin at 10314 Lakeview Drive in Grand Junction has just hit the market for the first time ever. The 922 square foot cabin is primed and ready for the next family to make countless summer memories of their own. Could that family be yours?

Get our free mobile app

This lakeside cabin was built in 1955 and is the perfect retreat from your everyday grind. Now, with a listing price of $449,900 be warned there is absolutely nothing glitzy or glamorous about this cabin-- but you and I both know that's not what lake life is all about.

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has just enough room to pack in the kids, their friends, and the cousins for a fun-filled weekend at the lake. It even has a washer and dryer so you can have fresh swimsuits and beach towels!

With Saddle Lake being an all sports lake plan for a jam-packed day of tubing, kayaking, and swimming followed by a big barbeque on the home's large wooden deck and nighttime bonfires with s'mores in the backyard overlooking the lake. Or at least, that's what I would do.

On this double lot you'll find a wooden dock and boat house to store all your favorite water toys. You'll also enjoy breathtaking sunsets from the comfort of your backyard deck or from the 3-seasons porch. Like I said, this cabin is everything summers at the lake should be. Check it out!